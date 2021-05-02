Konrad De La Fuente scores as Barcelona B clinches playoff spot

Konrad De La Fuente has delivered some top outings for Barcelona’s B team this season and his latest helped them clinch a spot into the promotion playoffs.
De La Fuente scored on Sunday as Barcelona B defeated Ibiza 2-1 to seal a spot in this month’s promotion playoffs. It was an important victory for Barcelona B, who will face Villarreal B in its season finale before entering the playoffs for a spot in the Segunda Liga next season.
After Barcelona B opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, De La Fuente pounced on a rebound to double his side’s lead before halftime. A failed clearance at the back by Ibiza defenders allowed the U.S. Men’s National Team winger the chance to slot home his sixth goal of the season.
Gooooooool de @konradjr! #FCBMasia pic.twitter.com/yESlIwB7MD
— ■neurophate (@neurophate_) May 2, 2021
De La Fuente would play the entire 90 minutes as Barcelona B claimed a 2-1 win, moving one step closer to promotion to the second division. The 20-year-old winger has scored six goals and added four assists in 20 combined outings for the B team this season.
The Miami, Florida native has been linked with a move away from the Catalan club this summer, but his improving stock with the B team could see him stay in Spain for another season with hopes of being a regular for Ronald Koeman’s group.
Barcelona B sits three points back of first place Ibiza in the standings, but can only finish as high as second even if they defeat Villarreal B in the final match of the regular season on May 9th.
