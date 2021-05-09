Report: FC Cincinnati closing in on deal for Geoff Cameron

Geoff Cameron’s QPR career came to an end on Saturday and now the veteran defender is reportedly set to return to MLS.

FC Cincinnati is closing in on a deal for Cameron pending a medical, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Sunday. Cameron is set to arrive in the Cincinnati region this week and will also have to agree to a deal with the club, according to the report.

The 35-year-old concluded his time at EFL Championship side QPR on Saturday, playing the final minutes of a 3-1 league victory. Cameron announced in a club interview last week that he would be returning to the U.S. for the next chapter of his career.

Cameron made 91 combined appearances and scored two goals for QPR during his time in West London, helping the club to a ninth place finish this past season. After arriving in England in 2012 from the Houston Dynamo, Cameron spent six seasons in both the English Premier League and EFL Championship with Stoke City before eventually moving to QPR outright.

In total, the veteran center back has made 420 combined appearances between MLS and the top two divisions in England, and would give Jaap Stam an experienced option going forward this league season.

FC Cincinnati has failed to win any of its opening three matches this season, being outscored 10-2 over that span. The club is thin at the center back position with Maikel van der Werff recently being placed on the injured list.

The Eastern Conference club will open its new venue TQL Stadium on May 16th against Inter Miami.