Vela, Chicharito top the list of highest MLS salaries

The MLS Players Union released the salaries of every player in the league on Thursday, with Los Angeles-based stars Carlos Vela and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez headlining the list. Inter Miami FC forward Gonzalo Higuain follows closely behind rounding off a star-studded top three.

The latest figures indicate that Vela is MLS’s highest-paid player, currently earning $6.3 million. LA Galaxy talisman Chicharito is a close second and is set to earn $6 million this season.

Former Juventus man Higuain occupies third place behind the LA forwards, earning close to $5.8 million (5,793,750.00). Alejandro Pozuelo, last season’s MLS MVP, features in fourth on the list with a salary of just under $4.7 million (4,693,000.00)

Josef Martinez, Jozy Altidore, Rodolfo Pizzaro, Victor Wanyama, and Franco Jara complete the top 10 earners in MLS, underscoring the emphasis on securing premier attacking talents. Beyond Wanyama, the league’s top 10 earners all operate in the final third, be it as strikers or as attacking midfielders.

There are currently 72 players in Major League Soccer making seven figures or more, with only eight of them being American. Jozy Altidore remains the highest-paid American for another season and is set to earn more than $3.6 million ($3,602,250.00).

FC Cincinnati currently has more players than any other team making $1 million or more with six on its roster, with Sporting Kansas City trailing closely behind with five. On the opposite side of the spectrum, the New York Red Bulls, FC Dallas, and the San Jose Earthquakes have just one player making seven figures.

Here is a rundown of the highest-paid players in MLS:

Top 20 Highest Paid MLS Players

Carlos Vela, LAFC, $6.3 million Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, LA Galaxy, $6 million Gonzalo Higuain, Inter Miami FC, $5,793,750.00 Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC, $4,693,000.00 Josef Martinez, Atlanta United, $3,891,667.00 Jozy Altidore, Toronto FC, $3,602,250.00 Rodolfo Pizarro, Inter Miami Rodolfo, $3,350,000.00 Maxi Moralez New York City FC, $3,285,000.00 Victor Wanyama, CF Montreal, $3,091,667.00 Franco Jara, FC Dallas, $2,977,000.00 Jurgen Locadia, FC Cincinnati, $2,812,500.00 Carles Gil, New England Revolution, $2,769,667.00 Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders FC, $2,736,667.00 Robert Beric, Chicago Fire, $2,703,164.00. Luis Nani, Orlando City SC, $2,486,250.00 Gaston Gimenez, Chicago Fire, $2,358,667.00 Albert Rusnak, Real Salt Lake, $2,351,667.00 Sebastian Blanco, Portland Timbers, $2,313,333.00 Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati, $2,222,854.00 Alan Pulido, Sporting Kansas City, $2,200,000.00

