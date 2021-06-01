Daryl Dike to return to Orlando City after Barnsley opts not to trigger buy option

Daryl Dike’s English excursion has come to an end, and he will not be heading back. Not to Barnsley, anyway.

Dike is set to return to Orlando City after Barnsley opted not to trigger the buy option in his four-month loan deal, the MLS side announced on Tuesday. The clause for a full transfer was reportedly $20 million, according to the Orlando Sentinel, and included a 20 percent sell-on fee for any potential future sale.

The American striker had joined the English second division side in February and his goal-scoring exploits helped push Barnsley into a promotion play-off spot. The team ultimately fell in the semifinals to Swansea City by a 2-1 aggregate score, however.

Dike, 20, scored nine times in 14 appearances and 21 starts during his time with Barnsley. He will rejoin Orlando City once he finishes taking part in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s current camp. His first game back with the Lions and 2021 MLS season debut could be as early as June 19 vs. Toronto FC.

Orlando City has held up well without the center forward who scored eight times in 22 appearances in his rookie campaign last year. The Central Florida side is currently in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 3-1-3 record, and that lone defeat happened just this past weekend vs. the New York Red Bulls.

The Lions could use a boost up top, though. Fellow striker and offseason acquisition Alexandre Pato has been sidelined since the season opener after picking up a knee injury that required surgery.