Red Bulls transfer Caden Clark to RB Leipzig, will join in January 2022

Caden Clark’s rapid rise in MLS has garnered the interest of several top European clubs and the young midfielder will officially make his move to Germany in January 2022.

The New York Red Bulls announced Thursday that Clark will join sister club RB Leipzig in January on a permanent transfer. Clark will remain with the Red Bulls for the remainder of the 2021 MLS season before becoming the latest American to move overseas.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunities that the New York Red Bulls have given me,” said Clark. “Being able to not only develop but play significant minutes at USL and MLS here has truly helped me grow professionally. I will continue to do what I can to help this team win its first MLS Cup.

Clark joined the Red Bulls at 16-years-old and has since jumped into the first team fold as a regular contributor. The Minnesota native made an early positive impression in his first professional season, recording three goals and a team-high five assists in just 12 appearances for Red Bulls II.

Clark scored two goals for the Red Bulls in seven appearances in 2020 and since has totaled four goals and two assists this season. The midfielder was unavailable for Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to New England due to an emergency appendectomy earlier this week

“Everyone at the club is very excited for Caden to take the next step in his professional journey,” said Red Bulls Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. “From the time Caden joined us, I think we all recognized that if he continued to work hard and take advantage of his opportunities, Caden had the potential to move to Europe. We’re delighted to have played a role and helped him make the jump to a top-five league like the Bundesliga.”

Clark, 18, will join up with former Red Bulls head coach and current RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch in the winter along with fellow American midfielder Tyler Adams.

RB Leipzig finished second in the Bundesliga table last season, clinching a spot in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League this fall.