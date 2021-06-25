Report: Chris Durkin planning to stay at Sint-Truiden

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin was reportedly garnering interest from Italian side Spezia this offseason, but looks set to stay with his current club for now.

Durkin is continuing to prepare for the 2021-22 Belgian Pro League season and isn’t expected to make a move away from Sint-Truiden, Voetbal Nieuws reported this week. Spezia is currently owned by an American family, the Platek’s, but there is no plans for a transfer at this time, according to the report.

The 21-year-old midfielder saw his playing time more than double in 2020-21, finishing with 28 league appearances and just under 2,000 minutes of playing time. Since arriving in Belgium in 2019 from MLS, Durkin has been able to earn consistent minutes for Sint-Truiden, playing in a number of roles.

His versatility as a midfielder was on display, seeing time at the No. 6 position, as a left and right midfielder, and also as a right back at times defensively. Durkin picked up one goal and one assist, but most importantly continued his overall development as a player.

Durkin will play under a new manager this season as German head coach Bernd Hollerbach takes over at the club. The American midfielder also has two years left on his current contract, meaning a transfer could still be completed prior to his contract’s expiration in June 2023.

Spezia has been linked with a trio of American players in recent months including Reggie Cannon and Haji Wright, but neither move has come to fruition.