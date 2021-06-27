Report: Wolfsburg to loan Ulysses Llanez to SKN St. Poelten

Ulysses Llanez’s long-term future at German club Wolfsburg might be in doubt, but the American forward looks to be reportedly set to head out on loan to Austria for this coming season.

Wolfsburg and St. Poelten have agreed to a partnership which would see several players head to the Austrian second tier side on loan, and Llanez’s name is one on that list, Sport Buzzer reported Sunday. Wolfsburg recently announced the dissolvement of the Under-23 program, but the new loan partnership with St. Poelten would allow players to have a crack at first team action sooner than expected.

Lino Kasten and Yun-sang Hong are also set to join Llanez at St. Poelten for the 2021-22 season.

Llanez registered only 103 minutes of action last season as he spent the season on loan with Dutch side Heerenveen. Injuries hampered his final few months in the Netherlands before returning to the United States. Llanez’s injury forced him to miss the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament with the USMNT U-23 squad.

The 19-year-old scored 11 goals and registered six assists in 16 combined appearances in 2019-20 for Wolfsburg’s Under-19 team before he began training with the senior team. Llanez has yet to make his competitive debut for the Bundesliga club and doesn’t look to be in new manager Mark van Bommel’s plans.

Llanez made three appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2020, scoring on his debut in a 1-0 friendly win over Costa Rica. He also appeared in friendlies against Wales and Panama later that Fall, but since has not appeared on the international level.

His contract with Wolfsburg is set to expire in June 2024.

St. Poelten suffered relegation from the Austrian Bundesliga last season, using two American players in its fight for survival. Bayern Munich loanee Taylor Booth and FC Dallas loanee Brandon Servania both featured for St. Poelten last season before returning to their parent clubs in May.