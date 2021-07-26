Gold Cup semifinals and Olympic Soccer headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

After a shaky start to its Olympic campaign, the U.S. women’s national team responded in strong fashion on Matchday 2 with a lopsided victory over New Zealand.

Now Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz and the rest of the USWNT prepares for a must-win affair against Australia to advance out of the group stage.

For the U.S. men’s national team it was a hard-fought 1-0 win over Jamaica in the quarterfinals on Sunday night, which saw Matthew Hoppe’s first senior goal come at the best time. Up next for Gregg Berhalter’s side is a semifinal clash with Qatar on Thursday, knowing a victory will see them face off with Mexico or Canada in August 1st’s final.

On the other side of the bracket, El Tri takes on Canada for a place in the final, and the Mexican Under-23 Olympic Team faces South Africa Wednesday needing a win to rebound from its loss against Japan on Matchday 2.

Elsewhere, there are two MLS games on Wednesday with LAFC taking on Minnesota United and Austin FC facing off with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

In UEFA Champions League qualifying, Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros are in strong position to advance to the next round of qualifiers on Tuesday after a 2-0 first leg victory over Zalgiris.

Thursday is also a massive game for BSC Young Boys and American striker Jordan Pefok. In league play over the weekend, Pefok scored a brace and added an assist in a 4-3 victory over Luzern, but his goal scoring exploits will be needed in the Champions League with Young Boys tied 0-0 on aggregate in a matchup against Slovan Bratislava.

Here are This Week’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch:

Qatar vs USMNT – Qatar has been a the surprise of the Gold Cup lead by star forward Al Moez Ali who scored 2 goals in the quarterfinal victory over Honduras. On paper the USMNT have the advantage over Qatar, but this is not an opponent the USMNT are familiar with so it will be an different type of challenge. Australia vs USWNT – After a shocking loss against Sweden to open their Olympics campaign, the USWNT responded well against New Zealand but they will need to continue their strong form against Australia to round out group play. Mexico vs. Canada – The second Gold Cup quarterfinal, Mexico has been in fine form after struggling to open the tournament, but Canada boasts a strong squad that has a chance to pull of an upset and make the final. Mexico Olympic Team vs South Africa Olympic Team – Mexico fell to Japan in surprising fashion on matchday 2 and is need of a win over a South Africa team that came up short in a 4-3 loss over France. LAFC vs Minnesota United – Separated by one point in the Western Conference standings, this has all the makings of a strong midweek MLS game. LAFC is coming off of a 2-2 tie with Vancouver and Minnesota is looking to build on their three game winning streak.

This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

Monday

LIGA MX

9 p.m. – Cruz Azul vs Mazatlán- fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com

ARGENTINIAN PRIMERA DIVISION

5 p.m. – Talleres Córdoba vs Arsenal – fuboTV

7:15 p.m. – Argentinos Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys – fuboTV

Tuesday

WOMEN’S OLYMPIC SOCCER

4 a.m. – USA vs Australia – fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

4 a.m. – New Zealand vs Sweden NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports…

7 a.m. – Chile vs Japan NBCOlympics.com

7 a.m. – Canada vs Great Britain NBCOlympics.com

7 a.m. – Brazil vs Zambia NBCOlympics.com

7:30 a.m. – Netherlands vs China NBCOlympics.com

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUALIFIERS

12 p.m. – HJK vs Malmö FF

12 p.m. – Flora vs Legia Warszawa

12 p.m. – Omonia Nicosia vs Dinamo Zagreb – Paramount+

1 p.m. – Žalgiris vs Ferencváros

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. – Loudoun United vs Charleston Battery – ESPN+, ESPN App

10:30 – Las Vegas Lights vs Orange County SC – ESPN+, ESPN App

ARGENTINIAN PRIMERA DIVISION

3:30 p.m. Huracán vs Colón fuboTV – fuboTV

5:45 p.m. Aldosivi vs Racing Club – fuboTV

8 p.m. Boca Juniors vs San Lorenzo – fuboTV

Wednesday

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

10 p.m. Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC

10:30 p.m. – Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUALIFIERS :

1 p.m. – Sheriff vs Alashkert

1 p.m. – Neftçi vs Olympiakos Piraeus

1:30 p.m. CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps

1:45 p.m. – Midtjylland vs Celtic – Paramount+

2 p.m. – Galatasaray vs PSV – Paramount+,

2 p.m. – Ludogorets vs Mura

2:15pm Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava

2:30pm Crvena Zvezda vs Kairat – Paramount+

2:30pm Sparta Praha vs Rapid Wien

MEN’S OLYMPIC SOCCER

4 a.m. – Saudi Arabia U23 vs Brazil U23 NBCOlympics.com

4 a.m. – Germany U23 vs Côte d’Ivoire U23 NBCSN, fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

4:30 a.m. – Romania U23 vs New Zealand U23 – NBCSN, fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

4:30 am – Korea Republic U23 vs Honduras U23 NBCOlympics.com

7 a.m. – Australia U23 vs Egypt U23 NBCOlympics.com

7 a.m. – Spain U23 vs Argentina U23 – NBCOlympics.com

7:30 a.m. – France U23 vs Japan U23 – NBCSN, fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

7:30 a.m. – South Africa U23 vs Mexico U23 – NBCOlympics.com

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

7:30 p.m. – Atlanta United II vs FC Tulsa

8 p.m. – Sporting Kansas City II vs Louisville City ESPN+, ESPN App

8:30 p.m. – San Antonio vs El Paso Locomotive ESPN+, ESPN App

Thursday

GOLD CUP SEMIFINALS:

7:30 p.m. – USA vs Qatar – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

10 p.m. – Canada vs Mexico – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

ARGENTINIAN PRIMERA DIVISION:

1:15 p.m. – Central Córdoba SdE vs Talleres Córdoba – fuboTV

3:30 p.m. – Arsenal vs Argentinos Juniors – fuboTV

5:45 p.m. – Gimnasia La Plata vs Rosario Central – fuboTV

8:00 p.m. – Newell’s Old Boys vs Estudiantes – fuboTV