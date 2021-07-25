Jordan Pefok delivers brace in Young Boys season-opening victory

Jordan Pefok was one of several U.S. men’s national team players to begin his league campaign this weekend and the American made sure to kick it off with a bang.

Pefok registered a two-goal performance, which included the game-winning goal as Young Boys fought back to defeat Luzern 4-3 in its Swiss league opener. The USMNT forward also added one assist in the match, finishing as Man of the Match for David Wagner’s side.

Young Boys had to dig deep to earn three points and eventually it was Pefok who got things going in the 59th minute. The striker stole possession from Marco Burch, allowing Meschack Elia the opportunity to pick up the loose ball and race towards goal before scoring.

Elia mit dem Anschlusstor für YB zum 2:3 in Luzern. #bscyb pic.twitter.com/FnB7dukdAg — Zum Runden Leder (@zumrundenleder) July 24, 2021

Not long after helping Young Boys move one step closer to a tie game, Pefok was at it again, this time scoring inside of the box. Nicolas Ngamaleu’s header box across the box allowed the striker the chance to one-time his cross into the back of the goal.

Siebatcheu gleicht zum 3:3 in Luzern aus. #Bscyb pic.twitter.com/kg7qDzRiU1 — Zum Runden Leder (@zumrundenleder) July 24, 2021

Pefok would play the hero for Young Boys by heading home the winning goal in the 93rd minute of the match. Ulisses Garcia’s cross from the left wing was flicked on by Pefok in the middle of the box, before nestling into the corner of the goal.

Siebatcheu trifft zum 4:3-Sieg für YB in Luzern. #Bscyb pic.twitter.com/yyMxE46qJT — Zum Runden Leder (@zumrundenleder) July 24, 2021

It was a strong season-opening outing for Pefok, who will now turn his attentions towards helping Young Boys advance in Champions League qualifying next week. Young Boys welcome Slovan Bratislava to town for the second leg of its qualifying tie, looking to find the back of the net after a scoreless first leg draw in Slovakia.