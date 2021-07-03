Sebastian Soto joins FC Porto on loan for upcoming season

Sebastian Soto was linked with a second loan spell away from Norwich City and that move became official on Saturday.

Portuguese giants FC Porto acquired Soto on loan for the 2021-22 season, in which he will start his time in Portugal with the B team. Soto will train with Porto’s first team squad with hopes of rising into Sergio Conceicao’s squad at some point during the campaign.

After arriving in England from German club Hannover in January 2021, Soto was loaned to Dutch second tier side Telstar for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old scored seven goals for Telstar in 12 appearances before returning to Norwich City to play with the Under-23 team.

Soto made three appearances for Norwich City’s U-23 side before seeing his season end early ahead of the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Mexico. He played in all four matches for Jason Kreis’ side in Mexico, but failed to score in any of his appearances as the Americans lost 2-1 to Honduras in the semifinals.

FC Porto finished second in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season and also reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. The club’s second place finish in league play clinched a spot in this Fall’s UCL group stage, which is slated to begin in mid-September.

Soto becomes the second American player to play for FC Porto, joining Erik Palmer-Brown who made 17 appearances for Porto B on loan in 2016. The 20-year-old has scored two goals in two appearances with the USMNT to date, and registered 16 appearances with the Youth National Teams.