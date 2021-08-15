Americans Abroad: Weekend Rewind (Reyna, Pulisic, Dest and more)

By Ives Galarcep | August 15, 2021 6:14 pm ET

Gio Reyna heads into the new German Bundesliga season carrying heightened expectations to go along with his new number — number seven— and the U.S. men’s national team star wasted no time showing he’s ready for the added responsibility.

Reyna scored a goal and looked sharp in Borussia Dortmund’s season-opening 5-2 romp over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Playing on the right side of midfield, Reyna was on the receiving end of one of Erling Haaland’s three assists, making no mistake from close range.

Christian Pulisic also opened his goal-scoring account in his team’s league opener, with Pulisic finding success against an opponent he has repeatedly abused during his time at Chelsea.

In Spain, Sergiño Dest and FC Barcelona enjoyed a winning start to the post-Lionel Messi era, with Dest starting and putting in a strong shift in a 4-2 win against Real Sociedad.

In England, Josh Sargent made his English Premier League debut off the bench in Norwich City’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool, and while the match was out of reach by the time he entered, Sargent did show some good flashes of his ability during his 13-minute cameo.

In Italy, Tanner Tessmann made his Venezia debut, coming off the bench in a Coppa Italia penalty shootout win vs. Frosinone.

It was a rough start to life in the German Bundesliga for Jesse Marsch, who tasted defeat in his first league match in charge of RB Leipzig.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started, played 81 minutes and scored a GOAL in Chelsea’s 3-0 win vs. Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s vs. Tottenham on Sunday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Norwich City’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 5-1 win vs. Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham.

Duane Holmes started and played 66 minutes for Huddersfield Town.

Ethan Horvath dressed but didn’t play in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde was OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s 2-1 loss to Reading on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started, played 90 minutes, drew a yellow card and missed a penalty kick in Sunderland’s 2-1 win vs. MK Dons on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Gio Reyna started, played 86 minutes and scored a GOAL in Borussia Dortmund’s 5-2 win vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Joe Scally started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich on Friday.

Chris Richards dressed, but did not play for Bayern Munich.

Tyler Adams started and played 63 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 loss to Mainz on Sunday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win vs. Bochum on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 69 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 5-1 loss to Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman dressed, but did not play for Greuther Furth.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Matthew Hoppe did not dress for Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Aue on Friday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo came off the bench and played three minutes in Viktoria Berlin’s 4-0 win vs. Kaiserslautern on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Braunschweig on Monday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest started and played 70 minutes in Barcelona’s 4-2 win vs. Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Yunus Musah was OUT (ankle injury) for Valencia’s 1-0 win vs. Getafe on Friday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Tenerife’s 2-1 loss to Fuenlabrada on Sunday.

Italy

Coppa Italia

Tanner Tessmann came off the bench and played 38 minutes, and missed a shootout penalty in Venezia’s 2-1 penalty shootout win vs. Frosinone on Sunday.

Gianluca Busio did not dress for Venezia.

Andrija Novakovich did not dress for Frosinone.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah started and played 63 minutes in Lille’s 4-0 loss to Nice on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente started and played 89 minutes in Marseille’s 2-2 draw with Bordeaux on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen had their match vs. AJ Ajaccio postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at AJ Ajaccio.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Ferreira on Monday.

Alex Mendez did not dress in Vizela’s 2-1 win vs. Tondela on Saturday.

LIGA PORTUGAL 2

Sebastian Soto came off the bench and played 10 minutes in FC Porto B’s 2-0 loss to Casa Pia on Saturday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre started and played 56 minutes in Heracles 2-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Genk’s 4-0 win vs. Lueven on Saturday.

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 loss to Eupen on Saturday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Giresunspor on Monday.

Tyler Boyd was OUT (injured) for Besiktas’ 3-0 win vs. Rizespor on Friday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started and played 63 Red Bull Salzburg’s 1-0 win vs. Admira on Saturday.

Thomas Roberts did not dress in SK Austria Klagenfurt’s 1-1 draw with Austria Vienna on Sunday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez came off the bench and played 31 minutes in SKN St. Polten’s 3-1 loss to Horn on Sunday.

Switzerland

SWISS CUP

Jordan Siebatcheu did not play in Young Boys’ 4-1 win vs. Littau on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis was OUT (illness) for Brondby’s 1-0 loss to Nordsjaelland on Friday (Jonathan Amon was OUT with a knee injury).

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 75 minutes in Odense’s 1-1 draw with Silkeborg on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Aron Johannsson was OUT (hand injury) for Lech Poznan’s 3-1 win vs. Termalica on Friday.

Ben Lederman is OUT (Injury) for Rakow, which had its match vs. Radomiak Radom postponed.

Scotland

LEAGUE CUP PlAYOFF

Christian Ramirez came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Aberdeen’s 2-1 loss to Raith on Sunday.

Ian Harkes started and played 76 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 penalty shootout win vs. Ayr on Saturday

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall did not dress in Malmo’s 3-2 loss to Goteborg on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry was OUT (injured) for Ostersunds’ 2-1 loss to Norrkoping on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo started and played 75 minutes in Pumas’ 0-0 draw vs. Queretaro on Saturday.

Fernando Arce came off the bench, played 13 minutes and drew a RED CARD in Necaxa’s 2-0 win vs. San Luis on Saturday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora started and played 64 minutes in Banfield’s 2-0 win vs. Argentinos Juniors on Saturday.

Alan Sonora started and played 90 minutes in Independiente’s 2-1 win vs. Rosario Central on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Fluminense on Sunday night.