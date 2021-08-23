Injuries put a dent in USMNT roster options ahead of World Cup qualifiers

A recent rash of injuries (and one significant COVID-19 infection) have threatened to put a considerable dent in Gregg Berhalter’s roster options ahead of September’s World Cup qualifiers, and will provide a good test to the unprecedented depth in the U.S. men’s national team player pool.
Christian Pulisic’s positive COVID-19 status has left his availability for the USMNT’s opening qualifier against El Salvador on September 2 in question, but he isn’t alone among American players who are either already set to miss out due to injury, and those who are working to recover in time.
Here is a closer look at the recent injuries/illnesses that could keep some USMNT players out of September’s qualifiers:
Christian Pulisic
After testing positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, Pulisic will be cutting it close to be available for the September 2 qualifier against El Salvador. A more reasonable scenario would be to have him miss that opening qualifier and focus on being ready for the September 5 home qualifier against Canada in Nashville.
Gyasi Zardes
A recent hamstring injury suffered with the Columbus Crew is set to keep Zardes for 2-4 weeks. That timetable would keep Zardes out of the September qualifiers, a disappointing development after his promising showing at the Gold Cup.
Tim Ream
The Fulham defender left his team’s recent match in the first half after a painful fall. There is no update on his injury status as of Monday, but if he isn’t included when the USMNT roster is announced later this week, that will be why. Ream has been in excellent for for Fulham at the start of their season.
Paul Arriola
A hamstring injury suffered with D.C. United during last week’s loss to New England has sidelined Arriola, who missed his team’s loss to Atlanta United. The injury isn’t expected to be a long-term one though, so he could theoretically still recover in time to be part of the USMNT camp.
Daryl Dike
Whether Dike is legitimately injured, or being stashed ahead of a loan/transfer to Europe, what is clear is that Dike has not played in almost a month (not since the Gold Cup semifinal against Qatar). Will Berhalter call him into the camp when he hasn’t been playing games?
Jozy Altidore
Though he was a longshot to be included for World Cup qualifying in September even if healthy, Altidore fell off the list completely after undergoing foot surgery that will sideline him for six weeks. The 31-year-old looks less and less likely to play his way back into the USMNT picture, especially considering how many promising young strikers there are in the pipeline at the moment.
Yunus Musah
An ankle injury has caused Musah to miss the start of Valencia’s La Liga campaign, and while he is working to recover, he failed to make the bench for Valencia’s last game. Musah suffered the injury a month ago during Valencia’s preseason, and it’s tough to see him being match-fit enough to play in September qualifiers.
Pulisic is the only real “dent” in the plans. Dike and Musah would be welcome if they were healthy but we have PLENTY of talent capable of filling these spots
I don’t care who’s center forward as long as Konrad fills LW hole left by Pulisic, and the midfield includes Adams, McKennie, Reyna and either Aaronson/Weah
Goals will come
Musah and Pulisic are the real misses, the rest are not really important.
I am not sure I would cap new players in El Salvadore except for a late game appearance after the result is pretty much settled. Bring in Bruin isn’t a bad idea as cover for possible injuries, he is solid, can take physical abuse dished out in CONCACAF away games and as was shown in his last MLS game can still score. It is likely Pulisic will be back in time for Canada so either of those options as backup security are probably not needed after El Salvadore.
Not to sound like IV but Bobby Wood is a better strong veteran choice than Will Bruin.
There is a couple of “Blessing in disguise”.
I didn’t want to see Ream ever again.
I’m not impressed with Arriola either. A speedster that can’t score is not a big loss.
I will be missing Zardes, he is a workhorse. That can handle extreme weather.
Unfortunately our newfound depth doesn’t really include striker. Sargent and Pefok the only options from this summer… We will have to get creative with the versatile attacking options available or call in a MLS veteran for backup. We’ve certainly done that before in previous cycles.
It’s a Blessing in disguise that Ream got hurt as now Berhalter has no ability to burn a roster spot on him. This is why the US depth should be the difference this cycle. With the compressed games we were always going to have squad rotation. Pretty amazing to imagine substitute a player like Konrad or Aaronson for CP.
It’s looking like Sargent and Siebatcheu will be the main options. I know it’s crazy, but Will Bruin may be able to be that emergency (only if needed) target man who can hold up play, at least for these Fall games. He’s 31 and obviously not a long-term answer at all, but at least for emergency purposes. He’s playing pretty well and has no problem doing the dirty work as the target man, which can come in handy with CONCACAF competition. Obviously a long shot, but an idea. Meaning the forward depth still needs a lot of work that I’m even considering talking about him.
Guy I might strongly start considering is Robbie Robinson for Inter Miami. He’s young, direct, snaky, good on the dribble, aggressive, and fearless, has some Matthew Hoppe in him but I think he’s faster. I watched him a fair number of times with Clemson and unsurprisingly I’m seeing him take off now some at Miami…he’s just 22 and I think he’s got a TON of untapped upside. I think he may offer more than Zardes already and his first touch is definitely better.
I can definitely see him getting on the plane to Qatar if he continues to heat up.
He absolutely roasted poor Omar Gonzalez the other night against Toronto. Check out the 1:30 mark.
@quozzel, I have watched extended highlights of the Inter Miami games, especially during the beginning of the season and noticed Robbie Robinson’s good play alongside big names Higuain, Pizarro, Matuidi, etc. Robinson can definitely play. It’s not even fair (in the video) that he easily dribbled by Omar who was already too slow during the 2017 WCQ cycle.
Since we are looking at maybe a backup role or some minutes at the end of the game, it might be a good time to give Pepi his baptism, especially if it is against El Salvador. Pulisic will probably be back after that game, if not before.
I second that.
I believe Chile has called in Robbie Robinson.