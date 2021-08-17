SBI MLS Power Rankings: Revs, Sporting KC lead the way

The New England Revolution have been forced to play without MLS MVP candidate Carles Gil but that hasn’t stopped Bruce Arena’s men from continuing to earn points.

The Revs made it six wins out of seven, pushing their unbeaten run to seven straight matches by beating the last team to beat them — Toronto FC — on the road. That run of results makes New England the easy pick for the top spot in the first SBI MLS Power Rankings of the season.

Sporting Kansas City has a good case for the top spot as well after earning seven points from three straight road games with its 2-0 win vs. FC Dallas. Just two weeks after a surprise loss at home to FC Dallas, Peter Vermes’ squad avenged that loss in comfortable fashion.

Seattle Sounders fans will feel their team earned a return to the top of the Power Rankings after a 6-2 mauling of the Portland Timbers. That win, coupled with their Leagues’ Cup win against Liga MX power Tigres has the Sounders once again looking like MLS Cup contenders.

One team that looks poised for a fast climb up the rankings is Atlanta United, which made it two wins in a row with an impressive win against LAFC. Interim head coach Rob Valentino has helped the Five Stripes put together a three-match unbeaten run to edge closer to the playoff race ahead of the arrival of new head coach Gonzalo Pineda.

Here are the SBI MLS Power Rankings:

SBI MLS POWER RANKINGS

1. N.E. REVOLUTION (13-3-4)

2. SPORTING KC (11-4-4)

3. SEATTLE SOUNDERS (10-3-6)

4. NEW YORK CITY FC (9-5-4)

5. LA GALAXY (11-6-2)

6. NASHVILLE SC (7-2-10)

7. ORLANDO CITY (8-4-6)

8. PHILADELPHIA UNION (7-5-7)

9. COLORADO RAPIDS (9-4-4)

10. MINNESOTA UNITED (7-6-5)

11. D.C. UNITED (8-8-3)

12. PORTLAND TIMBERS (7-9-2)

13. ATLANTA UNITED (4-6-9)

14. REAL SALT LAKE (6-6-6)

15. CF MONTREAL (7-7-5)

16. S.J. EARTHQUAKES (5-7-7)

17. LOS ANGELES FC (6-8-5)

18. CHICAGO FIRE (5-9-5)

19. COLUMBUS CREW (6-7-6)

20. FC DALLAS (5-8-6)

21. N.Y. RED BULLS (5-9-4)

22. TORONTO FC (3-10-6)

23. AUSTIN FC (4-10-4)

24. VAN. WHITECAPS (3-7-8)

25. INTER MIAMI CF (4-9-4)

26. FC CINCINNATI (3-7-7)

27. HOUSTON DYNAMO (3-7-9)