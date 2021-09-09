SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Ricardo Pepi

Ricardo Pepi was handed a major assignment for his very first appearance with the U.S. men’s national team, and the FC Dallas teenager responded by helping lead a turnaround for the ages.

Pepi scored the go-ahead goal, and had a hand in two more goals in a 4-1 comeback victory that helped Pepi earn SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors.

Pepi was the clear choice on a night when Sebastian Lletget and Antonee Robinson were also excellent as impact substitutions.

