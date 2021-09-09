SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Ricardo Pepi

Ricardo Pepi was handed a major assignment for his very first appearance with the U.S. men’s national team, and the FC Dallas teenager responded by helping lead a turnaround for the ages.
Pepi scored the go-ahead goal, and had a hand in two more goals in a 4-1 comeback victory that helped Pepi earn SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors.
Pepi was the clear choice on a night when Sebastian Lletget and Antonee Robinson were also excellent as impact substitutions.
What did you think of Pepi’s performance? Who else do you think deserved consideration for Man of the Match?
Share your thoughts below.
Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, Sebastian Lleget, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson were all fantastic b/c of how they played with heart and conviction. I do have to recognize that Honduras’ Andy Najar was the best player on the field tonight. He had an amazing game.
Among the best and most consistent players throughout the three games were MLS standouts- Pepi and M Robinson, English Championship- A Robinson and Austrian Bundesliga- Aaronson. Obviously Adams and Pulisic were also massive, but an interesting perspective on how the front of the jersey matters a lot less.
Ladies and Gentlemen, the United States Men’s National Team officially has a #9 and his name is Ricardo Pepi.