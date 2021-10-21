Chicharito, Higuain, Vela top the list of highest MLS salaries

The MLS Players Union released the salaries of every player in the league on Wednesday, with Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, Gonzalo Higuain, and Carlos Vela headlining the list.

Vela is MLS’s highest-paid player, currently earning $6.3 million for Bob Bradley’s side. The 32-year-old has scored five goals and registered four assists in 17 league appearances so far during an injury-hit 2021 season.

LA Galaxy Ω Chicharito is a close second and is set to earn $6 million this season. Hernandez leads the Galaxy with 13 goals in 18 league appearances this season, also missing time due to injury.

Former Juventus striker Higuain occupies third place behind the Los Angeles forwards, earning close to $5.8 million (5,793,750.00). Alejandro Pozuelo, the 2020 MLS MVP, features in fourth on the list with a salary of just under $4.7 million (4,693,000.00)

Atlanta United tandem Luiz Araujo and Josef Martinez sit fifth and sixth in the list, both earning just under $4 million each, Jozy Altidore, Rodolfo Pizzaro, Maxi Moralez and Victor Wanyama complete the top 10 earners in MLS, underscoring the emphasis on securing premier attacking talents. Beyond Wanyama and Araujo, the league’s top 10 earners all operate in the final third, be it as strikers or as attacking midfielders.

There are currently 81 players in Major League Soccer making seven figures or more, a growth of nine more than 2020. Jozy Altidore remains the highest-paid American for another season and is set to earn more than $3.6 million ($3,602,250.00).

Both Inter Miami and Atlanta United each has two players apiece making more than $3 million this season. DJ Taylor, Ifunanyachi Achara, and Josh Atencio are among some of the surprising names in MLS making less than $100,000 during the 2021 campaign.

Here is a rundown of the highest-paid players in MLS:

Top 20 Highest Paid MLS Players

1. Carlos Vela, LAFC, $6.3 million

2. Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, LA Galaxy, $6 million

3. Gonzalo Higuain, Inter Miami FC, $5,793,750.00

4. Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC, $4,693,000.00

5. Luiz Araujo, Atlanta United, $3,941,67.00

6. Josef Martinez, Atlanta United, $3,891,667.00

7. Jozy Altidore, Toronto FC, $3,602,250.00

8. Rodolfo Pizarro, Inter Miami Rodolfo, $3,350,000.00

9. Maxi Moralez New York City FC, $3,285,000.00

10. Victor Wanyama, CF Montreal, $3,091,667.00

11. Carles Gil, New England Revolution, $3,045,833.00

12. Franco Jara, FC Dallas, $2,977,000.00

13. Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle Sounders FC, $2,736,667.00

14. Robert Beric, Chicago Fire, $2,703,164.00.

15. Sebastian Driussi, Austin FC, $2,688,420.00

16. Adrien Hunou, Minnesota United, $2,587,702.00

17. Luis Nani, Orlando City, $2,486,250.00

18. Gaston Gimenez, Chicago Fire, $2,358,667.00

19. Ezequiel Barco, Atlanta United, $2,358,333.00

20. Albert Rusnak, Real Salt Lake, $2,351,667.00

Here is the full list of MLS salaries. What do you think of the salaries? Who do you see being the best bargain? Who do you think is the most overpaid player?

