NYCFC submits stadium proposal for Belmont Park

New York City FC has submitted a bid proposal to build a soccer stadium at Belmont Park ahead of Thursday’s 2pm deadline. The New York Islanders of the National Hockey League have also tendered a proposal.

According to NYCFC President, Jon Patricof, at least 35 potential sites have been reviewed by the club. In addition to Belmont Park, at least three other locations are in serious contention including Harlem River Yards in the Bronx (on the Manhattan border) and Willets Point in Queens.

After the announcement that NYCFC would be forced to move their home match against the Houston Dynamo on September 23 due to a conflict with the New York Yankees, Patricof initiated a series of breakfasts to give season ticket holders an opportunity to voice their opinion. At one of those meetings he indicated that a stadium announcement could come before the end of the year with a location in the Bronx or Queens the likely positions – an indication that Belmont Park is not favored by the club.

The waterfront property at Harlem River Yards has been given favorable reviews by supporters in part due to its proximity to Manhattan.