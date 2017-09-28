NYCFC submits stadium proposal for Belmont Park

NYCFC submits stadium proposal for Belmont Park

MLS- New York City FC

NYCFC submits stadium proposal for Belmont Park

New York City FC has submitted a bid proposal to build a soccer stadium at Belmont Park ahead of Thursday’s 2pm deadline. The New York Islanders of the National Hockey League have also tendered a proposal.

According to NYCFC President, Jon Patricof, at least 35 potential sites have been reviewed by the club. In addition to Belmont Park, at least three other locations are in serious contention including Harlem River Yards in the Bronx (on the Manhattan border) and Willets Point in Queens.

After the announcement that NYCFC would be forced to move their home match against the Houston Dynamo on September 23 due to a conflict with the New York Yankees, Patricof initiated a series of breakfasts to give season ticket holders an opportunity to voice their opinion. At one of those meetings he indicated that a stadium announcement could come before the end of the year with a location in the Bronx or Queens the likely positions – an indication that Belmont Park is not favored by the club.

The waterfront property at Harlem River Yards has been given favorable reviews by supporters in part due to its proximity to Manhattan.

 

 

 

 

, MLS- New York City FC

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home