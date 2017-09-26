Report: NYCFC set to bid for stadium site in Belmont

New York City FC may be moving closer to finally securing a stadium location, even if it’s not in the location long coveted by the club.

According to Newsday, the club is preparing to submit a proposal to build a stadium at Belmont Park racetrack. According to the report, the Belmont location is not NYCFC’s top choice, as the club is still looking at a number of sites within the city limits. However, because the site is expected to house a sports arena, the club reportedly found it worth a proposal.

NYCFC is not the only bidder, though, as the NHL’s New York Islanders alre also reportedly interested. The deadline to submit a bid to the state’s request for proposals at Belmont is 2 p.m. Thursday, and a decision on any bids likely won’t come for several months.

Last year, Empire State Development, New York’s primary business development agency, shut down previous proposals following an extended four-year process loaded with non-activity. The New York Cosmos were among those impacted as the club had lobbied for a 25,000 seat stadium at the Belmont location for several years.