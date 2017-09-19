Revs fire head coach Jay Heaps

FourFourTwo is reporting that the New England Revolution have fired head coach Jay Heaps.

The Revs are on the outside of the playoff picture for the second year in a row at the moment, and are in a spell where they have lost their last two matches by a combined score of 10-1. They have accrued three red cards in that time, as well.

The Revs are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, seven points back of a playoff spot.

Heaps took over as Revs coach in 2011, after spending nine years with them as a player. He led the team to the 2014 MLS Cup Final, where they lost to LA Galaxy. He has won 75 games during his time there.

No official announcement has been made, but it is widely believed that assistant coach Tom Soehn will take over in the interim.