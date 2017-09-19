Tuesday Kickoff: Rafa Marquez back with Atlas, Manuel Neuer out until January and more

Despite his recent issues, Rafa Marquez is back with his club.

Rafael Marquez is back with Atlas over a month after U.S. Treasury Department named him on a list for alleged drug trafficking connections in Mexico. (REPORT)

Manchester City is reportedly set to offer Keivn de Bruyne a new contract. (REPORT)

Manuel Neuer will be out of action until January after undergoing an operation on his injured foot. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has been suspended for three matches after being sent off for a high boot against Borussia Monchengladbach. (REPORT)

Ousmane Demebele flew to Finland to undergo surgery on his injured hamstring. (REPORT)

Ilkay Gundogan is hoping to make his first start in nine months when Manchester City faces West Brom this week. (REPORT)

Francesco Totti has started courses to earn his UEFA B coaching license. (REPORT)

Belgian champions Anderlecht has fired manager Rene Weiler following a disappointing start to the season. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

The New England Revolution reportedly fired Jay Heaps. (READ)

Dom Dwyer’s return to form could be an answer for a USMNT group hit by injuries. (READ)

SBI takes a look back at the best moments of the last year for Christian Pulisic. (READ)

DeAndre Yedlin’s return headlined Americans Abroad. (READ)

Josef Martinez headlines the Best of MLS from this past week. (READ)