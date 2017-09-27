Weston McKennie extends contract with Schalke

Weston McKennie has rapidly become part of the Schalke first team, and the club has now taken the step to lock the midfielder up for years to come.

Schalke announced on Wednesday that McKennie has signed a new deal with the club, extending his contract until 2022. McKennie’s prior deal was set to expire after the 2020 season.

The move comes following four first team appearances for McKennie, including a debut start in the Bundesliga against Bayern Munich.

“It was an easy decision for me to make. I love the club and everything here: my teammates, the head coach and the fans,” McKennie said. “I’d love to stay here forever.”