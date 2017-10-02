MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 30

MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 30

Major League Soccer

MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 30

 

While the Supporters’ Shield race wrapped up on Saturday, the playoff race tightened thanks to some results across MLS.

Toronto FC sealed the Supporters’ Shield by defeating the New York Red Bulls. (READ)

The Columbus Crew locked up a playoff berth with a win over D.C. United. (READ)

FC Dallas’ playoff hopes took a hit with a tie in Orlando. (READ)

A late Kyle Beckerman equalizer helped 10-man Real Salt Lake steal a point against the LA Galaxy. (READ)

The lively Philadelphia Union held off the Seattle Sounders for a home win. (READ)

The San Jose Earthquakes kept playoff hopes alive by edging the Portland Timbers. (READ)

Alan Gordon scored a late goal to seal the Colorado Rapids’ wild win over the Montreal Impact. (READ)

The Vancouver Whitecaps edged Sporting KC to remain atop the West. (READ)

Nemanja Nikolic and David Villa exchanged goals to as the Chicago Fire tied NYCFC. (READ)

Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto scored to lead the Houston Dynamo past Minnesota United. (READ)

The New England Revolution and Atlanta United played to a scoreless draw. (READ)

, Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home