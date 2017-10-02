Monday Kickoff: Gerard Pique offers to quit Spain national team, doctor tells Zlatan Ibrahimovic not to rush and more

Political unrest could have major ramifications for the Spanish national team while one star’s doctor insists he take his time with injury.

After playing behind closed doors to do the recent political issues in Catalonia, Gerard Pique said the experience was the “worst” of his career while adding he could step away from the Spanish national team as a result of the recent referendum. (REPORT)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s surgeon, Dr. Freddie Fu Ho-keung, says the forward should not be rushed back from surgery despite the Swede’s recent hints that he was nearly ready to return. (REPORT)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he was “never tempted” by a move to the Premier League. (REPORT)

Mats Hummels denied suggestions that he was one of the players responsible for Bayern Munich’s firing of Carlo Ancelotti. (REPORT)

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri backed manager Ronald Koeman following Sunday’s loss to Burnley. (REPORT)

Franck Ribery’s injury “doesn’t look good” according to Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Benny Feilhaber and Juan Agudelo are among the notable names called in to the U.S. Men’s National Team squad. (READ)

Gyasi Zardes was forced off that squad due to injury. (READ)

There are “no secrets” as to what lies ahead for a veteran USMNT group. (READ)

Barcelona defeated Las Palmas behind closed doors to headline Sunday’s European action. (READ)

Manchester City edged Chelsea in Saturday’s main event in Europe. (READ)