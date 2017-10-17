UEFA Champions League Tuesday Preview: Real Madrid takes on Tottenham, Manchester City hosts Napoli, and more

The Champions League is back in session on Tuesday, with Match Day 3 set to be an entertaining round of the group stage.

Of the eight matches scheduled for Tuesday, few seem more entertaining than Tottenham’s trip to the Santiago Bernabeu as they take on the two-time reigning champions Real Madrid. Additionally, Manchester City, fresh off scoring seven goals over the weekend, welcomes Napoli to the Etihad, currently Italy’s top side.

Here’s a closer look at the action on Tuesday:

Real Madrid vs. Tottenham Hotspur (2:45 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

Injuries of Note: The injury plagued Gareth Bale is still out, and will miss the chance to play his former club. Additionally, Real Madrid will be missing Mateo Kovacic and Dani Carvajal. As for the visitors, they will be without Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies, who is out sick, and Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, who picked up an injury over the weekend.

Key to the Game: Both sides have a perfect record after two matches in the Champions League group stage and sharing a +5 goal difference. Winner of the night takes top spot in the tough Group H, which also hosts Borussia Dortmund.

Player to Watch: Harry Kane has been in incredible form since the beginning of September, scoring 15 times in nine matches for club and country. His last Champions League outing saw him score his first hat-trick in the competition against APOEL.

Quote: “[Harry Kane is] good at everything and he’s always thinking about the goal in everything that he does. He finds spaces and has speed, he’s very complete. But Tottenham are not just about Kane and we’re going to prepare for this game well.” –Zinedine Zidane

Manchester City vs. Napoli (2:45 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2)

Injuries of Note: Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany remains sidelined with a calf injury. As for Napoli, forward Arkadiusz Milik remains out with a cruciate ligament tear.

Key to the Game: Manchester City has won both of their group stage matches so far, and could further their status as group leaders with a victory. Napoli is currently second, though tied with Shakhtar Donetsk, with both sides having three points. Napoli, surely, will have eyes on Shakhtar’s match against Feyenoord with second place on the line.

Player to Watch: Kevin De Bruyne was key for the English side as they put seven past Stoke City on Saturday, picking up two assists as he was absolutely crucial to City’s success on the day. The Belgian is in form, perhaps the best of his career.

Quote: “For us, it could also be a game that’s almost impossible to win.” –Maurizio Sarri

APOEL Nicosia vs. Borussia Dortmund (2:45 p.m. ET)

Injuries of Note: APOEL’s Georgios Efrem will miss yet another match for the Cypriot side. Dortmund, meanwhile, are missing many, as Marco Reus, Lukasz Piszczek, Raphael Guerreiro, Erik Durm, Sebastian Rode, and Andre Schurrle are injured.

Key to the Game: Germany’s top side is level on points with the Group H minnows, with both sides yet to record a point in the group stage. A victory in Cyprus is necessary for Dortmund to keep their chances of making the Champions League Round of 16.

Player to Watch: The task of facing RB Leipzig proved too difficult for Dortmund over the weekend, but the reliable Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in their 3-2 loss. With ten goals in the Bundesliga this season, the attacking talent is set to have another impressive season.

Quote: “We’re aiming to win the two matches against Nicosia. This would mean we’d be under less pressure.” –Marcel Schmelzer