American midfielder Keaton Parks makes first-team debut for Benfica

Texas-born American midfielder Keaton Parks made his first-team debut for Portuguese giant Benfica on Saturday, coming off the bench in a 2-0 Taca de Portugal win against Setubal.
Parks came off the bench and played 21 minutes in is first match with Benfica since joining from Portuguese second-division side Varzim in the summer.
A member of the U.S. Under-20 national team player pool, Parks moved to Portugal from Texas when he turned 19, and spent a year in the Portuguese second division, where he impressed enough to earn a move to Benfica. He has earned regular time with the club’s second team, and recently began training with the first team.
He is also the third cousin twice removed of Ji Sung Park (his family added the “s” after a bad family feud). The resemblance is uncanny.
This kid has been playing the same way for the past year, yet, neither Arena or Ramos saw what Benfica saw. In fact, Ramos tried him as a CB in the last U-20 camp.
Is this going to be another one that the US coaches threw out? Those good old boys cover their tracks pretty well. Don’t they Arena?
