Monday Kickoff: Aubameyang move nears completion, PSG CEO dismisses Neymar rumors and more

While one major transfer deal is close to being finalize, another rumored move was laughed off by a club executive.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly close to finalizing his move to Arsenal as the move could be announced as soon as Monday. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi laughed off reports linking Neymar with a move away from the club, saying he is “2,000 percent” sure the Brazilian will stay. (REPORT)

Despite the continued links to Real Madrid, David de Gea insists he’s “very happy” at Manchester United. (REPORT)

Juventus’ negotiations with Emre Can are “well underway” as the Liverpool midfielder enters the final months of his contract with the English club. (REPORT)

Manchester City is set to trigger Aymeric Laporte’s release clause as the centerback will soon undergo a medical with the club. (REPORT)

Newcastle United is reportedly interested in signing Daniel Sturridge on loan. (REPORT)

Marouane Fellaini continues to be linked with a move to Galatasaray. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

The USMNT played Bosnia & Herzegovina to a scoreless draw on Sunday. (READ)

Wil Trapp earnes SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors. (READ)

Timmy Chandler and Alfredo Morales headlined Americans Abroad. (READ)

Mix Diskerud signed a contract with Manchester City. (READ)

Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt reportedly met with local investors. (READ)