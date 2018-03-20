Gedion Zelalem targets preseason return from U-20 World Cup injury

Gedion Zelalem targets preseason return from U-20 World Cup injury

Featured

Gedion Zelalem targets preseason return from U-20 World Cup injury

It’s been a long road back from injury, but Gedion Zelalem has set his sights on a return.

After tearing his ACL in the first match of last summer’s U-20 World Cup, Zelalem took to Instagram to reveal that he expects to be healthy in time for preseason this summer. The midfielder began running again this past December, but a winter setback pushed his return back from the initial nine-month timeline.

The midfielder reportedly remained at Arsenal in an effort to continue his rehabilitation, but has gone away on two loan moves since signing with the club in in 2014. Zelalem spent the 2015-16 season in the Scottish second division with powerhouse Rangers before joining VVV Venlo in 2017.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home