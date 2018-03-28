Wednesday Kickoff: Pogba to stay at Man United, Russian fans accused of racism and more

Manchester United’s manager has reportedly made a big decision while Russian fans have been accused of racism.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly decided to keep Paul Pogba at Manchester United. (REPORT)

FIFA has been urged to review claims that Pogba and Ousmane Demebele were racially abused in Russia. (REPORT)

Real Madrid reportedly wants €100 million for Gareth Bale. (REPORT)

Jurgen Klopp would be a “good fit” as manger of Bayern Munich, according to the German coach’s agent. (REPORT)

Napoli is reportedly interested in hiring former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique as manager. (REPORT)

Fabio Capello has left his position as head coach of Jiangsu Suning amid links to the Italy job. (REPORT)

Memphis Depay says he is focused on his career at Lyon as links to AC Milan continue to pop up. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Bobby Wood’s penalty kick pushed the USMNT past Paraguay. (READ)

Wil Trapp earned honors as SBI USMNT Man of the Match. (READ)

LAFC officially signed Andre Horta. (READ)

San Jose Earthquakes star Vako scored a must-see goal. (READ)