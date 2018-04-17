Keaton Parks: I want to win titles with Benfica before moving on

Someday, Keaton Parks expects to move on from Benfica. He’d like to someday play for one of the world’s elite clubs and he’d also like to one day ply his trade back home.

But, for now, the young American is setting lofty goals for his time with the Portuguese giant.

“I would like to play in Barcelona or Liverpool, but for now I only think about Benfica,” Parks said, according to the Record in Portugal. “I want to be a champion at Luz, I want to win a lot of titles here.

“For now, I want to stay in Europe for many years,” he added, “and I plan to play MLS when I finish my career.”

Parks made his debut for the club’s senior team back in December, and has since renewed his contract with the club. An attacking midfielder by trade, the club reportedly sees him developing into a Nemanja Matic-like No. 6 due to his passing ability and size in the midfield.

Throughout the past six months, Parks has yet to fully make the leap from Benfica B to the senior team as the Texas native has featured just three times for the main club while continuing to ply his trade with the B squad. However, Parks feels he has grown throughout the process as he heads towards next season, a campaign that is expected to start with him joining the club for preseason in the U.S.

“I grew up watching Julius Caesar in Brazil, playing for World Cups, and suddenly I’m training with him,” Parks told the Record. “At first I was embarrassed, but then it was over, he’s very nice and gives advice to the younger ones.

“I’m looking forward to scoring a goal at the Estádio da Luz,” he added. “I want to hear the 50,000 fans screaming my name when I get it.”

Benfica currently sits two points behind rivals Porto with four league matches remaining.