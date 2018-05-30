Wednesday Kickoff: Salah injury, Lewandowski looking to leave Bayern and more

One goalscoring star is in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup while another has apparently decided to leave his current club.

Egypt’s team doctor says Mohamed Salah faces three to four weeks out with his injury suffered in the UEFA Champions League Final. (REPORT)

According to the player’s agent Pini Zahavi, Robert Lewandowski has asked to leave Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich is reportedly unlikely to meet the price set by Real Madrid for Gareth Bale. (REPORT)

Real Madrid is reportedly willing to pay the release clause of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez. (REPORT)

English FA chief Margin Glenn says the Premier League will soon implement a winter break. (REPORT)

After previously saying he wanted to leave the club, Justin Kluivert says he isn’t completely convinced that he should leave Ajax just yet. (REPORT)

Usain Bolt is training with Norwegian side Stromsgodset after previously working with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

FC Cincinnati will join MLS in 2019. (READ)

Bobby Wood, Tyler Adams and DeAndre Yedlin lead the 10-man group that has joined up with the USMNT. (READ)

Weston McKennie is growing into his role with the USMNT. (READ)

Timothy Weah’s efforts were rewarded with his first senior goal on Monday. (READ)

Josh Sargent lived up to expectations in his first USMNT start. (READ)

Walker Zimmerman provided a goal and helped lead a clean sheet in the USMNT win. (READ)