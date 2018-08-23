Thursday Kickoff: PSG makes Rakitic bid, Asensio won't rule out leaving Real Madrid, and more

Paris Saint Germain’s UEFA Champions League title aspirations have led to it targeting a high-profile midfielder, while another La Liga-based attacking talent is considering his options as we draw closer to the end of the summer transfer period.

PSG has reportedly locked in on Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic as a transfer target, with a $104 million offer in the works. (REPORT)

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio says he is happy with the reigning UEFA Champions League title holders, but admits he wouldn’t rule out a move away from the club. (REPORT)

Dutch side Ajax picked up a win against Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs. (REPORT)

La Liga captains and players unanimously go against league games in the U.S. and have not ruled out going on strike. (REPORT)

Former Brazilian FA president Jose Maria Marin has been jailed for four years on accounts of corruption. (REPORT)

Fernando Torres scored his first goal in Japan at his club, Sagan Tosu. (REPORT)

Manchester City recalled youngster Aro Muric from his loan with NAC Breda following Claudio Bravo’s injury. (REPORT)

Wednesday Rewind

Hudson River Derby ends in a 1-1 draw, despite NYCFC playing with nine men. (READ)

Toronto FC’s Jozy Altidore suspended by the MLS Disciplinary Committee an extra game and fined for violent conduct. (READ)

In our new SBI Question of the Day: Which MLS team is the biggest mess right now?. (READ)

The US U-18 men’s national team kicked off their Vaclav Jezek Tournament with wins against the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria. (READ)