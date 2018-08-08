Wednesday Kickoff: Chelsea meet Arrizabalaga's record release clause, Modric gets new deal and more

While one La Liga star is set for a historic transfer, another is set for a new deal after starring at the World Cup.

Athletic Bilbao confirmed that Kepa Arrizabalaga’s €80 million release clause has been met as the goalkeeper nears a move to Chelsea. (REPORT)

Real Madrid is set to offer Luka Modric a new contract with a significant pay raise. (REPORT)

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly trying to convince Marcelo to join him at Juventus. (REPORT)

Jerome Boateng reportedly called Jose Mourinho to inform him that he would not be moving to Manchester United. (REPORT)

Everton is reportedly interested in a move for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. (REPORT)

Matteo Kovacic has reportedly undergone a medical at Chelsea. (REPORT)

Crystal Palace and Fulham are reportedly after Jordan Ayew. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Romain Gall earned his first Champions League minutes in a tie. (READ)

The New York Red Bulls may soon have a decision to make regarding Bradley Wright-Phillips. (READ)

Minnesota United took a major risk in trading Christian Ramirez. (READ)

Peter Vermes talked up Krisztian Nemeth’s Sporting KC return. (READ)