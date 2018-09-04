Tuesday Kickoff: Messi snubbed by FIFA award, Real Madrid open to Marcelo-Alex Sandro swap, and more

For the first time in 12 years, a certain Argentine superstar will not appear on the top three ballots for FIFA’s world’s best men’s player award.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Mohamed Salah headline FIFA “The Best” Men’s Player finalist awards, with Lionel Messi missing out on the top three. (REPORT)

Real Madrid are reportedly open to dealing Marcelo to Juventus, but only if Alex Sandro is part of the swap. (REPORT)

The draw for the FIFA Club World Cup took place, and Real Madrid is set to face the winner of Chivas Guadalajara and the Asian confederation champion. Xavi’s Al Sadd could be that team. (REPORT)

Claudio Marchisio has joined Zenit Saint Petersburg from Juventus. (REPORT)

Ronaldo has bought a 51% majority stake at Real Valladolid to become the new majority shareholder. (REPORT)

Raheem Sterling has withdrawn from the England squad due to a back problem. (REPORT)

Messi has stated that the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid has made them “less strong”. (REPORT)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus salary is reportedly three times more than any other player in Serie A. (REPORT)

Monday Rewind

Gyasi Zardes is ready to prove himself in the latest USMNT friendlies. (READ)

Juan Carlos Osorio was officially announced as the new manager of the Paraguay national team. (REPORT)

Who should start against Chile for the USWNT? (READ)

Marky Delgado joins USMNT squad for camp before friendlies against Brazil and Mexico. (READ)