Report: Berhalter closing in on deal with USMNT

Columbus Crew head coach Gregg Berhalter has been one of the lead candidates for the U.S. Men’s National Team job. After months of speculation, the former defender may soon be taking over the team he used to play for.

U.S. Soccer is closing in on a deal to hire Berhalter, according to a report by Yahoo Sports. The report also stated that former FC Dallas coach Oscar Pareja has also been interviewed for the job, and that Berhalter and Pareja are two of four coaches who were interviewed for the position.

Berhalter won 44 caps with the USMNT during his playing career, which saw 15 years in Europe and two in MLS with the LA Galaxy.

After retiring from playing, Berhalter served as an assistant with the Galaxy before being named manager of Swedish outfit, Hammarby. Since taking over as Crew coach in 2013, Berhalter has posted a 74-50-69 record.

The USMNT concluded its 2018 schedule with defeats to England 3-0, and Italy 1-0 earlier this month.