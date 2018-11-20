USMNT vs. Italy: The Pregame Tailgate

The U.S. Men’s National Team will seek a victory in its final game of 2018 on Tuesday.

Dave Sarachan’s side take on Italy in Genk, Belgium looking to rebound from a 3-0 thumping against England on Thursday.

In the defeat, the youthful USMNT looked out of sync against the rejuvenated Three Lions.

With several players leaving the camp due to injuries, a rotated squad seems likely. Christian Pulisic still heads the bunch, while Timothy Weah and Bobby Wood will look for positive endings to up-and-down years. All 23 players are available for selection after six missed out on last Thursday’s action.

SBI will be providing commentary on the match so feel free to join us as we discuss the action during the match.

In the meantime, here is a look back at this week’s pre-match coverage heading into kickoff:

