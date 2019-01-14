Monday Ticker: Harry Kane suffers ankle swelling, Tottenham investigate racism towards Heung-Min Son, and more

Tottenham Hotspur fell to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday though the loss may not be the biggest concern for the club.

Harry Kane limped off the field with an apparent ankle injury which caused swelling and could force the England captain to be sidelined. (REPORT)

Tottenham are investigating alleged racial abuse aimed at Heung-Min Son in Sunday’s meeting with Manchester United. (REPORT)

Chelsea have submitted a bid €10 million shy of Zenit’s asking price for Leandro Paredes who the London club view as Cesc Fabregas’ replacement. (REPORT)

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele is set to have a medical with Guangzhou R&F with Spurs already accepting a bid from the Chinese club. (REPORT)

With Chinese clubs aiming to sign West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic, the London club have chosen Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson as a possible replacement. (REPORT)

Yaya Toure plans to continue his career after an unsuccessful stint with Greek side Olympiakos and sees a Premier League return as a possibility. (REPORT)

Shinji Okazaki is ready to leave Leicester as the Japanese forward is upset with his lack of playing time this campaign. (REPORT)

Cardiff City are in talks with Nantes over the transfer of Emiliano Sala which would cost the Premier League side a club record fee. (REPORT)

Frank Lampard has denied his former club Chelsea used spying tactics similar to those used by Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa against Lampard’s Derby. (REPORT)

Sunday Rewind