Adams diagnosed with abductor injury

Americans Abroad

Tyler Adams has suffered an injury setback with RB Leipzig.

Adams missed Leipzig’s 2-1 DFB Pokal quarterfinals victory on Tuesday over Augsburg due to an abductor injury. It was Adams’ first injury with the club since joining from MLS.

Leizpig reported on Wednesday that Adams is training individually as he continues his recovery process.

The 20-year-old has made a major impact in Germany, helping Leipzig to a current 10-match unbeaten run since jumping into the starting lineup. He has registered two assists, both in league play.

Leipzig returns to league play this weekend against Bayer Leverkusen, remaining nine points behind second-place Bayern Munich.

  Gary Page

    I was thinking about this the other day. Managers will play young guys a lot of minutes, figuring they have more stamina and a quicker recovery time. Not an unreasonable assumption. However, in Adams case he went from MLS to Leipzig training without much of a break and has played a whole lot of minutes since. So, it’s not a surprise that Adams has an injury. It’s not so much how old you are, but how many minutes you play. Dempsey is a good example. Because he didn’t start playing professionally until he was 21 or so, he only started to break down in his last few years.

