Adams diagnosed with abductor injury

Tyler Adams has suffered an injury setback with RB Leipzig.

Adams missed Leipzig’s 2-1 DFB Pokal quarterfinals victory on Tuesday over Augsburg due to an abductor injury. It was Adams’ first injury with the club since joining from MLS.

Leizpig reported on Wednesday that Adams is training individually as he continues his recovery process.

The 20-year-old has made a major impact in Germany, helping Leipzig to a current 10-match unbeaten run since jumping into the starting lineup. He has registered two assists, both in league play.

Leipzig returns to league play this weekend against Bayer Leverkusen, remaining nine points behind second-place Bayern Munich.