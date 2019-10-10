Concacaf Champions League draw set for Dec. 9th in Mexico City

The 2020 Concacaf Champions League draw is set for December 9th in Mexico City.

Concacaf announced the news on Thursday which will determine the first round matchups for the 16 competing clubs in the elimination tournament. 15 of the 16 berths have been clinched, with the final spot being determined at the conclusion of the 2019 MLS season.

Atlanta United, NYCFC, LAFC, and the Montreal Impact are the four MLS representatives so far for the next edition of the competition. Liga MX sides Club America, Tigres, Club Leon, and Cruz Azul will also be in the competition, while fellow teams from Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala have also clinched a berth.

If any of the already qualified MLS clubs or a Canadian-based club win MLS Cup, then the final spot will go to the Seattle Sounders as the next highest ranked team in the Supporters’ Shield rankings.

The 2020 Concacaf Champions League is set to kick off on Feb. 18-20 and 25-27 with a home-and-away tie in each round. The quarterfinals are slated to take place in mid-March, followed by the semifinals in the first two weeks of April.

The finals, in which a new champion will be crowned, will take place between Apr. 28-30 and May 5-7.

Here’s all of the 15 teams that have qualified for the 2020 Concacaf Champions League:

AD San Carlos (Costa Rica), Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica), Alianza FC (El Salvador), Comunicaciones FC (Guatemala), CD Olimpia (Honduras), FC Motagua (Honduras), Portmore United (Jamaica), Club America (Mexico), Tigres (Mexico), Club Leon (Mexico), Cruz Azul (Mexico), Atlanta United (North America), Montreal Impact (North America), NYCFC (North America), LAFC (North America).