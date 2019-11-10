2019 MLS Cup: Seattle Sounders vs. Toronto FC (SBI Live Commentary)

The Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC square off at CenturyLink Field on Sunday in the 2019 MLS Cup Final, marking the third time in four finals they have faced each other.

Both teams enter the final riding strong runs, not just in the playoffs, but through the second half of the regular season. TFC is unbeaten in 13 straight matches, and arrive in Seattle off impressive road victories against New York City FC and Atlanta United, two of the best home teams in MLS.

The Sounders put together another strong second half of the season, and are 8-2-1 in their past 11 matches.

Here is a rundown of SBI’s MLS Cup coverage leading up to Sunday’s final:

Greg Vanney and Brian Schmetzer face off once again in a clash of underrated American coaches. (READ)

Schmetzer calls Michael Bradley one of the most accomplished American players ever. (READ)

Raul Ruidiaz has been a special striker for the Seattle Sounders, and he’s on the verge of making history. (READ)

For the Seattle Sounders, Sunday’s MLS Cup final is the culmination of a long journey to realize a dream. (READ)

Second-half surges have been a trademark of the Seattle Sounders, and 2019 was no different. (READ)

Jozy Altidore is fighting to play a part in Sunday’s final as he continues recovering from a thigh injury. (READ)

Alejandro Pozuelo has been a revelation for TFC, serving as the team’s top attacking threat and effective replacement for Sebastian Giovinco. (READ)

Be sure to join SBI as we provide updates on the match, both in the comments section below and in SBI’s social media channels. As always, feel free to share your own thoughts and opinions on the match in the comments section below.