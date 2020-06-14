D.C. United player becomes third in MLS to test positive for COVID-19

A third player in Major League Soccer has tested positive for COVID-19.

D.C. United announced on Saturday that a player had contracted the novel coronavirus. The positive result came following a round of mandatory testing held by the club earlier in the week.

The identity of the player was not disclosed. He is currently going through isolation protocols.

Two other MLS players have tested for coronavirus in recent weeks. The first was Philadelphia Union forward Kacper Przybylko, and the second was an unidentified FC Dallas player.

MLS clubs are currently returning to full training ahead of the league’s return to action next month via the MLS is Back tournament, a World Cup-style competition which will be held in Orlando, Florida. The event is scheduled to begin July 8.