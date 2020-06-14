SBISoccer.com

D.C. United player becomes third in MLS to test positive for COVID-19

D.C. United player becomes third in MLS to test positive for COVID-19

Featured

D.C. United player becomes third in MLS to test positive for COVID-19

By 8 hours ago

By |

A third player in Major League Soccer has tested positive for COVID-19.

D.C. United announced on Saturday that a player had contracted the novel coronavirus. The positive result came following a round of mandatory testing held by the club earlier in the week.

The identity of the player was not disclosed. He is currently going through isolation protocols.

Two other MLS players have tested for coronavirus in recent weeks. The first was Philadelphia Union forward Kacper Przybylko, and the second was an unidentified FC Dallas player.

MLS clubs are currently returning to full training ahead of the league’s return to action next month via the MLS is Back tournament, a World Cup-style competition which will be held in Orlando, Florida. The event is scheduled to begin July 8.

, , Featured, Major League Soccer, MLS- D.C. United

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home