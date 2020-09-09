FC Dallas transfers Cannon to Portuguese side Boavista

Reggie Cannon has become the latest U.S. Men’s National Team player to take his talents abroad.

FC Dallas announced Wednesday it has agreed an undisclosed deal with Portuguese side Boavista FC for the Homegrown and USMNT defender. Cannon had been linked with a move away from the MLS club this summer and will join fellow American C.J. Dos Santos, who also plays in the Portuguese Liga.

“This club has given me so many amazing memories,” said Cannon. “Going from the Academy to the First Team, it’s really one of the best experiences I could have ever imagined. I’m really excited for this opportunity. I thank Luchi Gonzalez, I thank the club, I thank the staff, Oscar Pareja for giving me that first chance to play – everyone who has given me the opportunity to get to the next level.”

The 22-year-old signed with FC Dallas as the club’s 18th Homegrown Player back in Dec. 2016. He’s made 75 combined appearances for the club, recording three goals and five assists. Cannon totaled 450 minutes in five appearances during the 2020 season, registering one assist.

Internationally, Cannon has earned 11 caps for the USMNT since his first call-up in Oct. 2018. He excelled at the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, starting in the semifinal win over Jamaica and the 1-0 finals loss to Mexico.

“I coached Reggie in the Academy and coached him with the First Team,” said FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez. “He’s gone through our process and has earned this. It’s a great move for him and for the club.”

Boavista kicks off its league season on Sept. 19th at Nacional.