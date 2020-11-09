Berhalter: Pulisic in camp and day-to-day, McKennie also joining USMNT squad

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie will both take part in U.S. Men’s National Team camp, Gregg Berhalter confirmed on Sunday, though Pulisic’s availability for Thursday’s friendly against Wales still remains a question mark.

Regarding Christian and Weston, Christian is in camp and he’s listed as day-to-day,” Berhalter told Fox Sports on Sunday. “It really says a lot about Christian that he wasn’t playing for Chelsea but he wanted to come into this camp and be around the team.”

Pulisic was not in uniform for Chelsea’s 4-1 win against Sheffield United on Saturday, marking his third straight missed match since suffering a hamstring strain during pre-game warmups on October 30. Despite that time on the sidelines, Pulisic has still taken the trip from England to Wales for USMNT camp, with the hope of being able to feature in his first USMNT match in more than a year.

McKennie’s inclusion in USMNT camp came into question amid reports out of Italy that suggested Juventus would block call-ups for most of its players.

“With Weston, he’s arriving (Monday),” Berhalter said. “We were able to get him out of Italy. We know that the situations are changing by the hour, and Josh Sargent wasn’t able to join the team, but Weston is able to come, so we’ll see him (Monday).”

Sargent was ruled out of the current USMNT camp due to restrictions in Bremen, Germany, where Sargent plays, that would have caused him to miss Werder Bremen’s upcoming match against Bayern Munich had he joined the USMNT for the November friendlies. LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget has since replaced Sargent on the USMNT roster.

The Americans face Wales on Thursday in Swansea, then will take on Panama in Austria on November 16.