Lampard: scans reveal Pulisic's injury 'very minor'

The outlook on Christian Pulisic’s injury is not as bad as initially feared.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday gave an update on the hamstring issue that Pulisic suffered over the weekend prior to the team’s match vs. Burnley. Lampard stated that exams determined that the injury was not too severe, and that Pulisic could be back in action relatively soon.

“He had a scan yesterday which showed a very minor injury to his hamstring and he’s already back outside,” said Lampard. “He won’t be fit tomorrow but we’ll see after that.”

The 22-year-old Pulisic, who will miss Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League clash with Rennes on Wednesday, sustained the hamstring problem during pre-game warm-ups this past Saturday. He was set to start in the road game vs. Burnley, but had to be replaced by Timo Werner in the lineup.

While it is still not exactly clear when Pulisic will be able to return to action, his injury did not prevent him from being called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team for a pair of European-based friendlies vs. Wales and Panama later this month.