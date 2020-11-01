Ledezma makes PSV first team debut, adds assist in win

Richie Ledezma became the latest American player to make his first team debut for a top European club.
Ledezma made his senior debut for Eredivisie club PSV on Sunday and registered his first assist in a 4-0 home victory over ADO Den Haag. It was an impressive 16-minute performance for the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder, who will also be looking for his senior debut internationally in the coming months.
The 20-year-old midfielder came on in the 74th minute with PSV already holding a 2-0 advantage at home and it didn’t take long for him to make an impact.
𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐭
Good luck 𝑹𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝑳𝒆𝒅𝒆𝒛𝒎𝒂
75' #PSVADO 2-0 pic.twitter.com/iOikou3lHq
— PSV (@PSV) November 1, 2020
Ledezma connected with Ryan Thomas in the 83rd minute before Thomas hit a low drive into the bottom corner. It was Ledezma’s first assist in Eredivisie play and overall with PSV’s first team.
He completed all 16 of his passes in the match while also making one recovery from his attacking midfield position. PSV would add a fourth goal in stoppage time to pad its second win over the past week in all competitions.
Ledezma has totaled seven appearances with Jong PSV this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist. A USMNT U-23 prospect, Ledezma has made five combined appearances between the U-20’s and U-23’s.
PSV now travels to Greek side PAOK on November 5th in its third group stage match of the UEFA Europa League competition. Due to the Dutch club dealing with several positive COVID-19 cases, Ledezma could make his debut in the European competition after impressing on Sunday.
Love this kid since he start it against under 20’s France.
For some bizarre reason stayed on bench vs Ecuador.
Overall he had a fairly good debut. There were times he seemed a little tentative (back passing), but overall a good showing.
Could have had a goal at one point, but the timing of his run was a little off and he overran the play.
Hopefully this will be the start of him getting more 1st team action and he’ll gain confidence.