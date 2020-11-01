Ledezma makes PSV first team debut, adds assist in win

Richie Ledezma became the latest American player to make his first team debut for a top European club.

Ledezma made his senior debut for Eredivisie club PSV on Sunday and registered his first assist in a 4-0 home victory over ADO Den Haag. It was an impressive 16-minute performance for the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder, who will also be looking for his senior debut internationally in the coming months.

The 20-year-old midfielder came on in the 74th minute with PSV already holding a 2-0 advantage at home and it didn’t take long for him to make an impact.

Ledezma connected with Ryan Thomas in the 83rd minute before Thomas hit a low drive into the bottom corner. It was Ledezma’s first assist in Eredivisie play and overall with PSV’s first team.

He completed all 16 of his passes in the match while also making one recovery from his attacking midfield position. PSV would add a fourth goal in stoppage time to pad its second win over the past week in all competitions.

Ledezma has totaled seven appearances with Jong PSV this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist. A USMNT U-23 prospect, Ledezma has made five combined appearances between the U-20’s and U-23’s.

PSV now travels to Greek side PAOK on November 5th in its third group stage match of the UEFA Europa League competition. Due to the Dutch club dealing with several positive COVID-19 cases, Ledezma could make his debut in the European competition after impressing on Sunday.