MLS Ticker: Hamid out eight weeks, Red Bulls sign Reyes, and more

D.C. United may be without its starting goalkeeper for the start of the 2021 MLS season.

D.C. United announced on Tuesday that Bill Hamid will be out around eight weeks after undergoing surgery on Monday to repair a sport hernia. The timetable for recovery puts Hamid back in action around mid-to-late March, which could coincide with the start of the upcoming campaign depending on what MLS works out with the MLS Players Association.

Chris Seitz and Jon Kempin are currently the other netminders on the Black and Red’s roster.

The news of Hamid’s surgery comes one day after D.C. United announced the hiring of new head coach Hernan Lozada.

Here are more news and notes from around MLS:

Red bulls sign former inter miami defender reyes

Andres Reyes is staying in MLS, but not in the same home.

The New York Red Bulls announced on Tuesday that they have signed Reyes via a full transfer from Colombian side Atletico Nacional, as was reported by SBI. Reyes had spent the 2020 season on loan with Inter Miami, but the South Florida side’s decision to not trigger the buy option in his deal made him available to other teams in MLS.

“We are pleased to welcome Andres to our team,” said Red Bulls head of sport Kevin Thelwell in a prepared statement. “Andres has the physical characteristics we like in our centerbacks, and a sharp mind for the game. He has experience in our league and the ability to contribute to team success while still growing into his full potential.”

Reyes, 21, made 13 starts for Inter Miami in his first MLS season.

Timbers FINALIZE TRANSFER of mora

The Portland Timbers are bringing back Felipe Mora in 2021, and this time it is a bit more permanent.

The Timbers announced on Tuesday that they have completed the transfer of Mora after agreeing to a deal with Liga MX side Pumas UNAM. The MLS outfit used Targeted Allocation Money to acquire the Chilean forward, who scored seven goals and delivered two assists in 13 starts and 19 appearances in league play last year.

“Having Felipe on loan in 2020 provided an invaluable extended scouting opportunity and reinforced the fact that he is a high quality player with tremendous values who will continue to help the Timbers win,” said team general manager and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson in a prepared statement.

“Felipe pushed for the chance to stay in Portland, which made it possible to acquire him at a favorable transfer fee. We are fortunate and excited to add a proven player in Felipe to an already tremendous group of attacking players.”

Mora will join up with Jeremy Ebobisse, Diego Valeri, and Sebastian Blanco once again in the Timbers attack this season.

atlanta united brings back mcdonough

The next stop in Paul McDonough’s career will be one he is very familiar with.

Atlanta United announced on Tuesday that it has brought back McDonough as the team’s vice president of soccer operations. McDonough, who will start in the role on Feb. 1, rejoins the Five Stripes after previously working in the same role from 2016-2018.

“Paul was a key part of our team as we built Atlanta United and we are delighted to have him back in the organization,” said Atlanta United president Darren Eales in the official press release. “Thanks to his experience across all levels of American soccer, Paul brings a vast knowledge of the game, but more importantly he is a great cultural fit who complements our front office. Similar to his previous role with the club, Paul will report to vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra and take on a leading role in managing our player salary cap.”

McDonough was most recently the sporting director and chief operating officer of Inter Miami, but lasted only one season before stepping down from those roles last month.

dynamo add vazquez to coaching staff

Tab Ramos has made a notable addition to his Houston Dynamo technical staff, bringing in someone he has worked with plenty in the past.

The Dynamo announced on Tuesday that Martin Vazquez has joined Ramos’ coaching staff ahead of the 2021 season. Ramos and Vazquez previously spent time working together at U.S. Soccer from 2011-2014, and Vazquez also brings with him plenty of MLS experience after spending nine years with Real Salt Lake. Vazquez, 57, served as head coach of now-defunct Chivas USA earlier in his career, too.

“We feel excited and fortunate to add Martin to our staff,” Ramos said in a team-issued statement. “His coaching experience in MLS, Europe and at the national team level, in addition to his playing experience in Mexico and the U.S., brings tremendous value to our club.”

MATT TURNER SIGNS NEW CONTRACT WITH REVOLUTION

The number one spot in goal for the New England Revolution will be set for the foreseeable future.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner has signed a new contract with the Revolution ahead of the 2021 season, committing his future to the side that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Along with a salary raise, the deal keeps Turner in New England until 2024.

“It’s a good example for the other guys on the team that there’s a reward for playing well here in New England,” Turner said.

Turner, who is currently apart of the USMNT January camp, has made 69 appearances since breaking into the team in 2018. The 26 year-old kept six shoutouts in 22 starts last season, helping the Revolution make a third consecutive playoff appearance.

UNION SEND SUPERDRAFT PICKS TO NASHVILLE SC FOR GAM

Two days ahead of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft a pair of picks have been sent across the Eastern Conference.

Nashville SC has acquired the 24th and 73rd picks in the SuperDraft, sending up to $225,000 in GAM to the Philadelphia Union.

“Our philosophy is, and continues to be, focused on our academy pipeline as a source for cultivating young talent for our first team,” Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner said. “As we see two homegrown players continue on to European leagues and ten total homegrowns on our 2021 roster, we’ve proven that our model and allocation of resources works.”

Galaxy signs teenage midfielder Saldana

The L.A. Galaxy added a young playmaker from USL affiliate L.A. Galaxy II on Tuesday, inking Adam Saldaña to a first-team contract.

Saldana, an 18-year-old Academy Product, featured in the USL Championship last year for Galaxy II, making 16 starts across the regular season.

“Adam is a player who has developed significantly with the LA Galaxy Academy and LA Galaxy II, and we are excited that he has signed a Major League Soccer contract with the first team,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese. “He has proven to be a talented player who is committed to growing as a professional. We look forward to his growth in the first-team environment.”

Saldaña started in all 16 of his appearances last season across various midfield positions, helping lead them to a second place finish in Group B to clinch a berth in the USL Championship Playoffs for the second-straight season.

In addition to his time with the LA Galaxy, Saldaña has garnered international attention, featuring regularly for the U.S. Under-17 squad. Most recently, he made three appearances in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Brazil. In all, he has made 26 appearances for the U.S. U-17 squad across various competitions.

Atlanta United signs Chol as Homegrown Player

Atlanta United continued its busy day with the signing of Machop Chol as a Homegrown Player.

Chol was an original member of Atlanta United’s Under-18 squad during the Academy’s inaugural 2016-17 season and has played the last four seasons at the University of Wake Forest. SBI had first reported the news of the signing which was followed up by the club on Tuesday.

“Machop was one of the top collegiate players in the country this past season and we’re happy to welcome him back to the club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “As an original member of our Academy, it has been gratifying to see him continue to develop at the collegiate level. He’s proven that there are several routes to becoming a professional and his pathway should be inspiration to all of our Academy players.”

Chol, 22, was born in Sudan and emigrated with his family to the United States in 2000. He grew up in Tucker, Georgia and began his youth career playing for Decatur-DeKalb YMCA (DDYSC).

A four-year letterman at Wake Forest, Chol played in 65 games and scored 13 goals and added 17 assists. During the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chol played in eight games, scoring three goals with two assists.