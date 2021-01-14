Report: Huddersfield Town preparing bid for Holmes

Duane Holmes has had a tough time playing a part in Derby County’s EFL Championship season so far and reportedly could be on the move to a familiar club.

Huddersfield Town is close to acquiring Holmes this January, Football Insider reported Thursday. Holmes’ contract is set to expire this summer and hasn’t been able to agree to a new deal, according to the report.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has played in 14 league matches this season, scoring one goal. Holmes, 26, moved to Derby County in 2018 and played a vital role for then-Frank Lampard’s side during the 2018-29 campaign.

He has since struggled to replicate that form for the Rams, who are currently in a relegation fight in the Championship. Holmes has earned two caps for the USMNT, but has not been back in the squad since June 2019.

Holmes began his youth career with Huddersfield Town in 2002 and went on to make 22 appearances for the first team from 2013-16. He was also loaned out to Yeovil Town and Bury by the Terriers.

Huddersfield Town is currently 13th in the 26-team Championship with 31 points earned through 23 matches.