Christian Cappis signs with Brondby, will join club this summer

Christian Cappis was unable to keep Hobro from dropping to the Danish second division, but he will now have a chance to return to the Danish top flight after reaching an agreement to join one of Denmark’s biggest clubs this summer.

Brondby announced the signing of Cappis to a four-year contract from second-tier club Hobro on Sunday. Cappis will remain with Hobro for the remainder of the 1. Division season before moving to his new club in the summer.

“Christian Cappis is a talented central midfielder,” Brondby sporting director Carsten Jensen said. “We see a potential in the young American national team player and have had him on the radar for a while now. We are happy to secure his signature right now. “

“With this agreement, Hobro IK will benefit from Christian’s qualities in an exciting spring, and we look forward to having Christian included in the squad this summer.”

Called up to his first U.S. Men’s National Team camp a year ago for the 2020 January camp, Cappis made the move to Hobro from the United States in 2018 and since has totaled 49 appearances in all competitions for the first team. The 21-year-old Texas native has one goal and five assists to his name in Denmark and has also appeared 10 times for the reserve team.

Cappis was linked with Sonderjyske prior to the close of the January transfer window, but the two clubs did not agree to a transfer fee.

Cappis has since remained with Hobro, ahead of the second-half of the league season. Hobro sits in sixth place with 21 points earned through 16 matches and Cappis will now aim to play a role in the club’s promotion back to the Superliga.