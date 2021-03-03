Daryl Dike nods home opener in Barnsley's win over Queens Park Rangers

The odds that Barnsley uses the buy option in Daryl Dike’s loan deal from Orlando City just went up.

Dike scored his second goal for Barnsley on Wednesday by netting the opener in a 3-1 road victory over Queens Park Rangers. The U.S. Men’s National Team player broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, hitting a snap header from in close at the near post to direct home a corner kick whipped in from the right.

The tally was Dike’s second in his last four matches in the English Championship and first as a starter. The 20-year-old forward found the back of the net previously in a 2-0 victory vs. Stoke City on Feb. 24.

Dike has made four starts in six appearances so far this season for Barnsley, with three of those lineup inclusions coming in the club’s last four games. He has totaled 332 minutes, including 56 in Wednesday’s encounter.

Orlando City loaned the American to Barnsley at the start of last month for the remainder of the English second division’s season, and the deal includes an option to buy.

Dike is in his second year as a professional player. He featured 22 times and recorded 17 starts and eight goals for an improved Lions team in the regular season in 2020.