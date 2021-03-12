Report: Orlando City rejects Premier League offer for Daryl Dike

Daryl Dike’s solid run of form in the English Championship was bound to catch the eyes of other clubs, but Orlando City is reportedly not yet ready to part ways with him.

Orlando City has rebuffed an offer from an English Premier League side for Dike worth $10 million, according to a Friday report from BBC Sport. The team that made the offer for the striker was not identified, but is allegedly one of England’s traditional big six clubs of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham.