Report: Orlando City rejects Premier League offer for Daryl Dike

Daryl Dike’s solid run of form in the English Championship was bound to catch the eyes of other clubs, but Orlando City is reportedly not yet ready to part ways with him.
Orlando City has rebuffed an offer from an English Premier League side for Dike worth $10 million, according to a Friday report from BBC Sport. The team that made the offer for the striker was not identified, but is allegedly one of England’s traditional big six clubs of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham.
Dike, 20, has impressed this year since joining second division side Barnsley on loan from Orlando City in February. The forward has scored three goals in six league starts and eight appearances thus far, helping to push Barnsley into sixth place and a promotional playoff spot with 11 games left in the season.
Orlando City head coach Oscar Pareja had stated earlier this month that the Lions were counting on the U.S. Men’s National Team youngster to return to Central Florida for the 2021 MLS season. Pareja also alluded to a significant offer needing to be made in order for there to be any chance of Dike leaving.
“Daryl’s spot is here in Orlando,” Pareja told the Orlando Sentinel. “I think he has done great in his career so far and we are waiting on Daryl to compete with us this year. If something exceptional happens, if some door gets opened for him, then we will have to just accept it and put that as a good path for others, especially youngsters here in the club.”
Drafted in 2020 by Orlando City, Dike is in his second year as a professional. He finished his rookie campaign in MLS with eight goals in 17 league starts and 22 appearances, production that helped the Lions earn their first-ever playoff berth.
The American, who last scored in this past weekend’s 1-0 victory over Birmingham City, is set to return to action on Saturday. Barnsley visits seventh-placed AFC Bournemouth in a match with major promotion implications.
Obviously, I’d love to see him in the Premier League, and at a team he can grow into. I’m not sure I see any of the Big Six being a great fit, but I think a club like West Ham or Villa could make a lot of sense.
Not worth $10million or $20million…right price is $15million.
Let Orlando have extra bump salary and an extra DP.