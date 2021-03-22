Reyna, Sargent, Richards cleared to face Northern Ireland while Gioacchini is back in after being cleared to travel

Gregg Berhalter will have a stronger collection of players for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s upcoming friendly against Northern Ireland that originally thought, and he has a player joining the USMNT who had been expected to miss out on the proceedings altogether before changes in Covid quarantine protocols.

Giovanni Reyna, Josh Sargent and Chris Richards are all now set to be available for the friendly against Northern Ireland after initially only being expected to face Jamaica on March 25 in Austria.

In other roster news, U.S. Soccer announced on Monday morning that Nicholas Gioacchini has been given permission to join up with the USMNT ahead of the upcoming friendlies vs. Jamaica and Northern Ireland. The 20-year-old forward had recently been forced to withdraw from the squad due to COVID restrictions, but changes to quarantine protocols in the city where his club is based allowed him to be readmitted.

John Brooks and Reggie Cannon are still currently scheduled to leave the camp after the friendly against Jamaica.

This latest roster development comes after news over the weekend that some players were forced to withdraw, including Tyler Adams and Tim Weah, while others like Jordan Siebatcheu and Christian Cappis were called in. The current roster is at 26 players.

The Americans have already begun gathering in Europe for these looming fixtures. The first is a meeting with Concacaf foe Jamaica this Thursday in Austria before a visit to Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Here is the USMNT’s roster for this week’s training camp:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath, Chituru Odunze, Zack Steffen

DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks, Reggie Cannon, Sergiño Dest, Aaron Long, Matt Miazga, Erik Palmer-Brown, Tim Ream, Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson

MIDFIELDERS (7): Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Christian Cappis, Luca de la Torre, Sebastian Lletget, Yunus Musah, Owen Otasowie

FORWARDS (6): Daryl Dike, Nicholas Gioacchini, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Jordan Siebatcheu