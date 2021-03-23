USMNT-Jamaica headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

The U.S. Men’s National Team will hit the road for the first time in 2021 with a friendly approaching against a familiar foe.

Gregg Berhalter’s side faces off with Jamaica in Austria on Thursday, the first of two friendlies for the Americans this month. It will be another important exercise for the Americans ahead of the busy summer months, which will see two different competitions take place.

By now you may have noticed the changes made to the USMNT roster ahead of their matchup against Jamaica on Thursday and Northern Ireland later this week. Syncing up individual countries quarantine schedules and regulations must be a logistical nightmare for national teams everywhere. Now given the news that Josh Sargent, Gio Reyna and Chris Richards won’t be available for Thursday’s match against Jamaica but will be available to take on Northern Ireland in Belfast.

The USMNT U-23’s are also back at it this week after walking away from its Concacaf Olympic Qualifying matchup against the Dominican Republic with all three points. Jason Kreis’ squad marked its second straight victory in Mexico with a 4-0 finish on Sunday.

Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. USMNT vs Jamaica -The USMNT is set for a couple of International Friendlies this week scheduled across Europe. The Americans roster was shook up just a bit last wee due to Covid-19 quarantine protocols for individual players but all eyes will be on this one. As Gregg Berhalter’s squad will be without several key pieces against the Reggae Boyz.

2. Mexico vs USMNT U-23s – The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team closes out group play in the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament this week against Mexico. Both squads are 2-0-0 with six points amassed so far, and both already cleared to advance to the tournament’s semifinals. Still this is maybe the biggest match in group play on Thursday, set for a 9:30 PM kickoff so rest up for this late night action.

3. Germany vs. Iceland-The Germans have fallen a bit in the International FIFA rankings, currently sitting at No. 13. This round of World Cup qualifying in Europe is key for a couple reasons. But the big storyline to follow is their longtime leader Joachim Löw stepping down after a 15-year tenure in charge come fall. This World Cup qualifying squad will also feature much talked teenager Jamal Musiala. Who recently chose to represent Germany over England. They kick thing off things in Group J against Iceland in Duisburg.

4. Spain vs Greece-Spain kicks off World Cup qualifying in Granada on Thursday. After being knocked out of contention by Sweden in the playoffs back in 2018, the European Juggernauts have once again drawn Sweden in Group B. But have scheduled matches with Greece, Georgia and Kosovo before we see them take on a Swedish squad that features Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

5. Haiti vs Canada-The Canadian U23s have two matches on the slate this week. But Thursday’s matchup against Honduras aside, Monday afternoon’s matchup against Haiti may be a little more vital to their advancement in the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Currently tied atop the Group B table with Honduras with 3 points a piece, a win against Haiti would help secure their place in the tournament’s semifinals.

